Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 21:24

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court begin, on the morning of this Wednesday, 13th, the first three trials of coup plotters denounced as ‘executors’ of the coup acts of January 8th, when radicals invaded and vandalized the premises of the headquarters of the three Powers.

The extraordinary sessions called by President Rosa Weber to analyze the accusations promise to be emblematic – the collegiate, on several occasions, repudiated the uprising that particularly devastated the headquarters of the Highest Court.

At this first moment, the STF will decide whether or not to convict defendants Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, Thiago de Assis Mathar and Moacir José dos Santos. They are identified as predators of the Planalto Palace and National Congress buildings.

Aécio, Thiago and Moacir were denounced for the crimes of committing an armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, damage qualified by violence and serious threat, with the use of flammable substances, against the Union’s assets and with considerable harm to the victim and deterioration of listed property.

Moacir is named as one of the ‘agents who went to Palácio do Planalto, invaded the building and broke glass, vandalized chairs, panels, tables, works of art and historical furniture, including a clock brought to Brazil by D. João VI in 1808 , tore up a canvas by Di Cavalcanti, destroyed carpets and other property, including using flammable substances’.

Aécio, according to the Attorney General’s Office, invaded the National Congress and ‘started breaking windows, mirrors, glass doors, furniture, trash cans, computers, information totems, works of art, porticoes, closed circuit TV cameras, carpets, security equipment and a Jeep Compass vehicle, accessing and vandalizing spaces in the Hat Shop, the Black Room, the Domes, the museum, historical furniture and burning the carpet in the green room of the Chamber of Deputies, using flammable substances’.