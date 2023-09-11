President of the Court, Rosa Weber scheduled extra sessions on September 13th and 14th to judge 4 criminal actions

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), scheduled two extra sessions for the mornings of Wednesday (September 13th) and Thursday (September 14th) to judge the first criminal actions against defendants involved in the extremist acts of January 8th.

The defendants are responsible for the practice of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage through violence and serious threat to Union assets and deterioration of listed assets.

Here are the first defendants judged by the Court:

Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira;

Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro;

Moacir José dos Santos; It is

Thiago de Assis Mathar.

Other defendants

To date, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) has denounced 1,390 people for involvement in January 8th. Of the total, 1,316 complaints have already been accepted by the STF.

In total, 128 people (115 men and 13 women) remain in prison as a result of extremist acts. Of this number, 49 were arrested on January 8 and 9, after the acts, and 79 in police operations carried out in recent months.

On August 8, the STF granted provisional release, replacing preventive detention with precautionary measures, to 72 defendants (25 women and 47 men). Moraes understood that, due to the end of the procedural investigation, the provisional release of these defendants no longer represents a risk of harm to the investigations.

Among the precautionary measures are the prohibition of leaving the country, surrender of passports, prohibition of communicating with others involved, home confinement at night and on weekends, use of electronic ankle bracelets, among others.