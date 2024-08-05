Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 18:34

Indigenous leaders were prevented from entering the Supreme Federal Court (STF) building on Monday, the 5th, during the first meeting of the conciliation commission on the temporal framework. The meeting, scheduled by Minister Gilmar Mendes, seeks to form agreements between indigenous people and ruralists regarding the demarcation of lands.

One of the indigenous people who were barred from entering, Maurício Terena, Legal Coordinator at the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), is a member of the conciliation panel. He brought other indigenous people with him and they recorded the moment they were told they could not enter.

“Today, on the afternoon that the Supreme Court will decide the lives of indigenous peoples in this court, for the second time, we are being blocked. On a day when we did not want to be here. The presidency called and gave the order for release and we continue to be blocked. This is the conciliatory scenario of the Brazilian Supreme Court. We are tired,” he said.

Then, the president of the Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, asked for the group to be released, which was only accepted about 30 minutes later. “I would like to apologize to the people who were unduly stopped at the door. It was a security error. I apologize. That is what we can do when there is an error,” said the minister, at the beginning of the hearing with everyone present.