Estadão Content 09/08/2023 – 10:53 am

The case of the judge of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJ-SC) Jorge Luiz de Borba, suspected of keeping a maid in conditions analogous to slavery, had a turnaround on Thursday, 7. André Mendonça, Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), authorized the judge’s meeting with the victim and allowed her to return to the place where she was rescued – if she agrees.

Mendonça rejected an appeal by the Public Defender’s Office that wanted to prevent the reunion to protect the victim.

The case was forwarded to the Supreme Court after Minister Campbell Marques, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), decided to comply with the judge’s request to be able to resume contact with the employee.

Campbell said he was convinced that, after examining the file, he did not see enough evidence of crime because the maid “lived as if she were a member of the family” in the investigated residence.

The judge and his wife, Ana Cristina Gayotto de Borba, asked to have access to the victim and be able to bring her back, if she agrees.

Since the Federal Police operation on June 6, which rescued the maid, she has been in a host institution, whose address remains confidential.

Now, with the new court decision, Borba can find out where she is and find her again. If the victim agrees and wants to, she can return to the judge’s residence.

As the newspaper showed The State of S. Paulothe judge continues to exercise his functions in the 1st Chamber of Public Law of the TJ-SC.

Since the case was revealed, he has already received almost R$ 200,000 in wages and benefits.

Understand the twist of the case

The Federal Public Defender’s Office, which defends the maid, disagreed with the decision, claiming that Justice needs to respect a victim’s rehabilitation protocol, so that she gains the necessary autonomy to make a decision about her future.

The maid is deaf and never learned Libras while living in the judge’s house.

She was taken there when she was 9 years old and is now 50. The victim rarely left the house and also cannot read. At the host institution, she is under the care of professionals who have given support to these issues.

‘Without risk’

Mendonça maintained the position of Campbell Marques, authorizing the investigators to meet the victim and her eventual return to the judge’s home.

“It is not part of the process and there is no news of the existence of specialized technical manifestations regarding the intellectual capacity of the patient (the maid), in the sense that she would be deprived of discernment”, argued the Minister of the Supreme Court.

In another part of the decision, Mendonça also said that he did not see the STJ’s decision as a “risk” to the employee, as he had appealed to the Public Defender’s Office.

‘As a member of the family’

At the origin of the investigation, the STJ Minister Campbell Marques allowed the victim to be reunited and returned to the place from which she was rescued, understanding that the witnesses’ testimonies have no evidence that the employee was treated as a slave.

“I consider that the testimonies collected, (…), greatly mitigated the initially configured perception, not having, at least for now, elements to presume that the risk of perpetration of the crime of art. 149 of the Penal Code”, decided the magistrate. The crime of article 149 is “reduction to a condition analogous to that of a slave”.

He considered that the fact that the victim had not taken all the vaccines is “a circumstance, evidently, devoid of any relevance” and cited examples of moments of family coexistence.

“For the past 40 years, the alleged victim of the crime has lived as if he were a member of the family,” Campbell Marques said in the decision.

The meeting was scheduled to take place last Wednesday, the 6th. The Justice determined that it would take place within the host institution, with the presence of the parties’ lawyers, and be recorded, to serve as evidence in the investigations.

Removal of the auditor from work

A few days after the case came to light, Campbell Marques ordered the removal of the auditor Humberto Monteiro Camasmie from the investigations, prohibited his access to the records and ordered the Federal Police of Santa Catarina to investigate him for the crime of breach of functional secrecy, whose penalty is six months to two years imprisonment.

The minister’s motivation was the interview that the auditor gave to the program Fantastic. “The facts reported by him during his interview were under judicial secrecy”, argued the magistrate.

In addition to the criminal measure, Campbell Marques determined that Camasmie should also be investigated by the Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Employment for the alleged leak of information from the investigation.

Other side

Since the case came to light, Jorge Luiz de Borba has denied all accusations. After the Federal Police operation that rescued the employee, he released a note saying that “the person, considered a victim, was actually welcomed” into the family.

“What is considered, unfoundedly, as being suspected of work analogous to slavery, in fact, expresses an act of love”, declared the judge.

He also claimed that he will ask for the victim’s affective adoption.

In addition to the investigation under the care of the STJ, Borba also responds to a disciplinary complaint at the National Council of Justice (CNJ) because of the episode. Both procedures are confidential.