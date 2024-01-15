Senator is accused of using his position as judge in the 13th Federal Court to coerce former deputy Tony Garcia into wiretapping those involved in Lava Jato

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) ordered the opening of an investigation against the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) for a plea bargain agreement that would have been used by the former judge of the Lava Jato operation to wiretap public authorities and businesspeople. The investigation was opened at the request of the PGR (Attorney General's Office) and the PF (Federal Police).

O Power360 had access to the petition sent to the Supreme Court by the PGR. In the document, the organization states that Moro instructed former state deputy and businessman Tony Garcia to monitor judges and judges at the Court of Justice of Paraná, protected by the prerogative of function. The agreement would have come from a plea agreement signed with the MP (Public Ministry) in 2004.

The investigation was authorized by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF, on December 19 and is under secrecy.

According to Tony Garcia, the request would also involve the monitoring of advisors from the State Court of Auditors and ministers from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

At the time, the businessman was responding to an investigation into fraud by Consórcio Garibaldi, of which he was a partner. According to him, Moro forced him to monitor names that were not part of the case, including suspects involved in Lava Jato. The reason would be the wide network of contacts maintained by Garcia.

“It is necessary to initiate an investigation in this Federal Supreme Court to investigate the facts narrated, in the exact terms in which they were claimed, as long as the plausibility of investigating conduct, in theory, classified as a crime is demonstrated”wrote the minister in the decision.

The information about Garcia's plea was under secrecy in the 13th Court of Curitiba (PR) for almost two decades, when judge Eduardo Appio became aware of the content and sent it to the STF.

THE OTHER SIDE

Wanted by Power360, Sergio Moro reported that he has not yet had access to the investigation files, but ruled out any irregularity in the case. Also deny “the facts stated in Tony Garcia’s fanciful account”.

Read the full statement below:

“The senator informs that his defense did not have access to the records and reaffirms that there was no irregularity in the process almost twenty years ago. He further denies the facts stated in the fanciful account of criminal Tony Garcia, starting with his statement that “he did not commit crimes in the Garibaldi Consortium.”