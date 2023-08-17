Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided this Wednesday (16.Aug.2023) that the hacker Walter Delgatti may remain silent in the testimony he will give on the 5th (17.Aug) at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission for Inquiry) of the 8th of January.

The decision was prompted by a habeas corpus preventive measure filed at the Supreme Court for the defense of the hacker. Fachin also guaranteed that Delgatti will be able to be assisted by his lawyer during the deposition and will not be able to suffer physical or moral constraints when he remains silent in the face of questions from the parliamentarians.

On August 2, Delgatti was arrested by the PF (Federal Police) for allegedly invading the electronic systems of the CNJ (National Council of Justice). The PF investigates whether the act was promoted at the behest of the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). According to the investigations, the hacker would have issued a false arrest warrant against Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Earlier, Delgatti testified to the PF, in Brasília (DF). He was imprisoned in Araraquara (SP) and was transferred to the federal capital to be heard about his alleged participation in the virtual attacks on the Judiciary.

With information from Brazil Agency