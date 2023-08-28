Governor of São Paulo named viaduct in Paraguaçu Paulista for Deputy Erasmo Dias, military exponent of the dictatorship

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the president of Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo), Andre do Prado (PL), give explanations about a tribute to Colonel Antônio Erasmo Dias, exponent of the dictatorship. Here’s the full of the decision (156 KB).

The military became known for determining the takeover of PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo), on September 22, 1977, when students organized to reactivate UNE (National Union of Students). Erasmo Dias also led operations to combat Carlos Lamarca’s guerrillas.

On June 27 of this year, Tarcísio enacted a law honoring Erasmo Dias. The text determines that a junction located in the region of Paraguaçu Paulista will be called “Deputado Erasmo Dias”. The retired army colonel was born in the city.

Cármen Lúcia’s decision responds to a lawsuit filed by the PT, Psol, PDT and Academic Center 22 de Agosto. The plaintiffs stated that, “by honoring Antônio Erasmo Dias, one of the most emblematic agents of violations of fundamental rights perpetrated during the military dictatorship, [a lei] gives prestige to the attacks of new forms of authoritarianism, as it inoculates acts of glorification and legitimation of the military dictatorship that, for two decades, devastated Brazil in the state positive law system”.

The minister gave a period of 5 days, starting on August 25, for the targets of the action to explain themselves to the Court. She also determined that the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) and the PGR (Attorney General of the Union) manifest themselves on the subject.