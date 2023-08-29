Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/28/2023 – 21:19

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave the government of São Paulo and the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) five days to express their opinion on the approval of the law that named an overpass in Paraguaçu Paulista, interior of the state, with the name of Erasmo Dias, former Secretary of Public Security during the military dictatorship. He died in 2010.

The minister’s decision was motivated by an action filed by the PT, PSOL and PDT to suspend the norm, sanctioned in June this year by the vice-governor, Felipe Ramuth. At the time, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas was in Portugal, where he participated in a legal forum.

In the understanding of the parties, the law violates the constitutional principles of human dignity and democracy.

According to the parties, Erasmo Dias commanded “acts of barbarism” during the dictatorship, the main one being the invasion of PUC-SP, in 1977, to prevent the National Student Meeting, which resulted in the arrest of hundreds of students.

“As you can see, the individual to whom the honor is addressed is responsible for a myriad of violations of fundamental rights, a proud agent of the dictatorship, a confessed practitioner of psychological torture. It is even for the vile performance he had during the period that the author of the objected law intends to honor him, in a subversion of values ​​unacceptable for any Democratic State”, sustain the parties.

The government of São Paulo claims that the bill has been evaluated from a technical and legal point of view.

After receiving the requested information, Carmen Lúcia will decide the matter. There is no date for the trial.