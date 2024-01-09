In a lawsuit filed by Bolsonaro, Janones is accused of slander for calling the former president a “jewel thief”

Minister Cármen Lúcia, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), asked the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) decide if they are interested in participating in a conciliation hearing in an action in which Janones is accused of slander.

The judge gave a period of 20 days for both parties to decide whether or not they want conciliation – an alternative suggested by the PGR (Attorney General's Office). If one of the parties is interested, a hearing will be held. Here's the complete of the order (PDF – 135 kB).

Cármen Lúcia is the rapporteur for the case filed by Bolsonaro against Janones. The process was filed with the STF on April 17, 2023. Here is the complete (1.2MB).

On April 5, Janones made a Publication on social media calling Bolsonaro “assassin” and saying he was a “inspiration” for the perpetrator of the massacre at the school in Blumenau.

Also called the former president of “little jewel thief” It is “escaped bandit”. On that date, the former president had appeared before the PF (Federal Police) to give a statement at the investigation on jewelry received by the Saudi Arabian government.

The content it arrived to Brazil illegally and was detained at customs because it had not been declared to the Federal Revenue Service.

Despite not mentioning Jair Bolsonaro by name, the criminal complaint's initial petition says that “there is no doubt” that Janones refers to him and that his intention is “attacking honor” of the former president. The publication was commented and shared by thousands of people on the social network.

The process also includes another publication by the deputy, dated March 31, in which he calls Bolsonaro a “thief militiaman”. The posts are still published on the deputy's social network.