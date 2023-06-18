PGR denounced the former deputy for a case involving the acquisition of Covaxin; procedure was based on the CPI of the Pandemic

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Nunes Marques dismissed the procedure opened against the deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) for alleged fraud in the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine, against covid-19, during the pandemic. The decision was taken last Friday (Jun 16, 2023). Here’s the full (184 KB). The congressman is on leave of absence from his elected office.

A RMP (Attorney General’s Office) forwarded the complaint against Barros for the crime of criminal organization, provided for in article 2 of the Law

12,850/2013. The procedure was based on the final report of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the Pandemic, in the Federal Senate.

In a report, the brothers Luís Ricardo and Luís Cláudio Miranda, then deputy, stated that Barros would be involved in the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine.

Luís Cláudio Miranda even said, in a statement to the Senate, that in conversation with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) the then Chief Executive “I would have confided to you that [a aquisição] ‘it was something’ by Ricardo Barros, a parliamentarian who presented an amendment to Provisional Measure 1.026/21, with the aim of adding the Indian health agency to the list of its article 16″.

The amendment to the MP, cited by Miranda, would allow Anvisa to purchase an immunizer from the Indian health agency responsible for producing Covaxin.

“In our accusatory system, it is uncontroversial that the burden of proof must always be on the Public Prosecutor’s Office and, therefore, in order to definitively attribute to an individual the commission of any criminal conduct, sufficient evidence of the allegation is essential, produced under the cover of of the contradictory and full defense, under penalty of unconstitutional inversion of the burden of proof”argued Minister Nunes Marques in the decision.

The magistrate also pointed out that the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) itself “is manifested by the shelving of the deed in relation to the federal deputy Ricardo Barros and the decline of competence in relation to the other imputed ones”.

“From the narrative presented, it is possible to note that these are facts that neither Federal Deputy Luís Miranda nor his brother, the public servant of the Ministry of Health Luís Ricardo Miranda, witnessed. There is only the version of the Parliamentarian maintaining that the President of the Republic would have told him that Ricardo Barros was responsible for the alleged ‘atypical pressure’ – a situation so far not confirmed by Jair Bolsonaro”signaled the MPF.

In this way, the minister welcomed the MPF’s manifestation, since “the records do not gather the minimum evidence that is able to corroborate the statements of the witnesses cited in the Final Report of the CPI on the Pandemic, remaining, only, in the ‘hearsay’.”

“JUSTICE DONE”

On his official Twitter profile, Barros stated that the decision by STF Minister Nunes Marques demonstrates the “Justice being served”.

“STF files lawsuit in which they accused me of having participated in negotiations with the Covaxin vaccine. The CPI of the Pandemic accused me of being the leader of the government, to target President Bolsonaro. I thank Bolsonaro for trusting me and keeping me in the lead.”.

In an interview with Young Pan NewsBarros claimed to have been a “very good news” the decision to file the case at the STF.

“The PGR had asked for this filing, because in the investigation it did not find any involvement on my part in this Covaxin issue. I, as leader of [então] government, I was very attacked by the CPI of the pandemic. The attack in order to reach the [ex] President Bolsonarohe said.

Currently State Secretary for Industry, Commerce and Services of Paraná, Barros also highlighted the shelving of other proceedings opened against him at the STF.

“There were several accusations, all of them already archived. It was a regrettable episode. Do you remember that I had to enter the Supreme [Tribunal Federal] to ask to be heard by the CPI. They accused me every day and didn’t give me the opportunity to defend myself.”.