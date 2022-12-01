BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided this Thursday, by a majority of votes, in favor of the so-called “whole life review” of pensions, in which the possibility of applying the most advantageous rule for policyholders is open. for the calculation of retirement by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The revision may be applied to policyholders who started contributing to the INSS before the publication of a 1999 law, according to information published on the court’s official Twitter profile.

The law in question created the social security factor and adopted a transition rule excluding contributions prior to July 1994, the date of creation of the Real Plan, which resulted in a reduction in the benefit for those who suffered a salary reduction when they approached retirement.

The trial of the subject had started virtually, but was taken to the physical plenary of the court after a prominent request. The case’s rapporteur, Minister Marco Aurélio, had already spoken out in favor of the most advantageous rule for policyholders in the virtual session.

