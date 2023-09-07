Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/06/2023 – 20:18

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided this Wednesday (6) to annul the time limit for the regularization of territories of traditional background communities and pasture closure in Bahia.

Based on an action filed in 2017 by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the excerpt of Law 12.910/2013, of Bahia, which established a deadline of December 31, 2018 for the presentation of an application with the objective of recognizing the possession of the lands.

Related news:

In the action, the PGR stated that the norm limited the right to existence of communities by setting a time limit of five years after the enactment of the law for regularization.

Paste background and clasp

The communities at the bottom and end of the pasture are traditional in the backlands of Bahia and have around 200 years of history.

They are characterized by the housing of peasants who practice subsistence family farming in the semi-arid region of Bahia.

There is not a single owner on the land, and the collective rearing of animals is carried out in the so-called pasture areas, in which the animals are kept in fixed areas within the community.

In closed pasture lands, the animals are raised in herds that are far from the territory, due to lack of space in the communities. In these places, the herd is taken by cowboys, who travel a day to reach the pasture.

Wishes

The majority of votes against the timeframe was obtained from the manifestation of the rapporteur and president of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber.

The minister understood that the time limit is unconstitutional. For Rosa Weber, traditional communities have the right to claim the documents of territories occupied for centuries at any time.

Rosa Weber also called on the government of Bahia to take legislative, administrative and judicial measures to protect community members.

“Denying the guarantee to traditionally occupied lands is denying its own identity, the recognition of the traditional community in its cultural uniqueness. It is to condemn a culturally differentiated group, centered on the particular relationship with the place that structures its ways of creating, doing and living”, said the minister.

Then, Minister Cristiano Zanin also recognized that the background communities and pasture closures are protected by the Constitution.

For the minister, the time limit “imprisons future generations”, who could not request the right to recognition of the lands.

“By establishing a time limit for the recognition and land tenure regularization of the referred to traditional communities, the state of Bahia puts at risk the dignified existence and development of the individuals who make up the referred groups”, he stated.

The rapporteur’s vote was followed by Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux, Roberto Barroso and Cármen Lúcia.

Nunes Marques partially disagreed and stated that states can set deadlines for land recognition. However, the minister understood that, in the specific case of Bahia, the period stipulated by law was unreasonable and should start from today’s judgment.

Understand

The territories of the background communities and pasture closures began to emerge from the decline of sesmarias, pieces of land distributed by the Portuguese Crown to landowners during the colonial period.

After the decline of the sugar boom in Bahia, in the 18th century, the lands began to be abandoned, and workers from the large estates began to live on them. The territories were consolidated from the economic lack of interest in the Bahian hinterland in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Over the years, rural activity has passed through generations of peasants. From 1970 onwards, with the expansion of agribusiness in the interior of Bahia, illegal land advances began in the direction of quilombola communities and pasture areas.

Conflicts involve land grabbing of communal lands, tampering with ownership documents, and the use of violence to intimidate people from the communities.

According to organizations that act in defense of farmers, there are around 1,500 communities with pasture funds and fences in Bahia.