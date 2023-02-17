Party accuses councilor of defamation for video linking former deputy Jean Wyllys to Adélio Bispo, who stabbed his father

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), annulled decisions of the TJ-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice) in favor of the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ). The politician had been cleared of a criminal defamation complaint filed by Psol. Now, the 1st instance will have to reassess the case.

“Annul the decisions that rejected the criminal complaint, ordering the transfer of the records to the lower court for the issuing of a new decision in line with the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court, with the resumption of the criminal proceedings”, determined the minister.

Psol sued Carlos Bolsonaro for defamation on social media. In a post, the former president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) related the former federal deputy Jean Wyllys to Adélio Bispo, who stabbed his father in 2018.

The shared text said that a witness had told the PF (Federal Police) that he saw Adélio in the former deputy’s office.

The posts were authored by the blogger Oswaldo Eustaquio (União Brasil-PR), convicted by the TJ-PR (Court of Justice of Paraná) for defamation against Psol.