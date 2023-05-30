Second Panel understood that the case of the former president of the Chamber of Deputies should not be judged by the Federal Court of Curitiba

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) annulled, by a majority, the conviction against former President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha. In 2020, Cunha was sentenced to almost 16 years in prison by the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba.

The former deputy was convicted in an action stemming from the Lava Jato investigations. The task force accused him of receiving bribes from an oil exploration contract in Benin, Africa, and of using accounts in Switzerland to launder the money.

The Second Panel understood that the Federal Justice of Paraná was not competent to analyze the case of the former deputy within the scope of the Lava Jato operation. The vote was in 3 to 2.

Ministers Kassio Nunes Marques, André Mendonça and Gilmar Mendes voted in favor of the annulment. The case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, voted to reject the action on the understanding that the facts would not qualify as electoral crimes. The understanding was accompanied by former Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

As indicated in the vote by Nunes Marques, the Court also determined that the case be forwarded to the Electoral Court, which must evaluate the acts performed. Here is the full text (xx KB).