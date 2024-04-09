Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/04/2024 – 7:15

The heads of the Judiciary and Legislature reacted this Monday, 8th, to the criticism made by billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), about the actions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The president of the STF, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, stated yesterday that “nonconformity against democracy is manifested in the criminal exploitation of social networks”.

The president of the Senate and Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that regulation of networks is “inevitable”. The Federal Police will investigate whether Musk committed any crime by threatening to disregard the Supreme Court's decision.

Musk's attack took place against decisions made by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Moraes, in response, included the businessman in the investigation into digital militias, the day before yesterday, after the billionaire threatened to disregard decisions that determined the removal of content from X.

The PF, at Moraes' request, will analyze whether the businessman's statements can be framed, for example, as an apology for a crime. The PF also monitors developments in the case.

Musk promised to publish court decisions that determined the blocking of profiles on X, claiming that they promote censorship, but there are orders in secrecy. Any disclosure may be interpreted by investigators as an improper leak.

The serial reaction occurred after a post by Musk in which he said he was unhappy with the removal of content and the blocking of profiles investigated for attacks on electronic voting machines. Musk even stated that he would remove the restrictions ordered by Moraes. And he said that the minister violates Brazilian legislation and makes “draconian” demands.

VPN

In one publication, he also taught his followers how to access the X platform through the Virtual Private Network (VPN) program, which, in practice, means guiding them on how to stay on X, even if it is eventually blocked in the country.

In addition to the institutional repercussion, the episode fueled the scenario of political polarization in the country. Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the issue “is happening outside of Brazil”. “It seems that our salvation, democracy, is threatened,” he said, in a Live.

Barroso, who presides over the Judiciary, reinforced that the highest Court will continue to act to protect institutions and highlighted that “any and all companies” operating in the country are subject to the Federal Constitution, laws and decisions of the Brazilian Court. “Judicial decisions can be appealed, but never deliberate non-compliance. This is a global rule of law that we will make prevail in Brazil”, he highlighted.

Minister Edson Fachin also spoke. “No CEO can say that he will not comply with a court decision.”

Members of the first echelon of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government defended the control of social networks, in several demonstrations. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, classified the episode as an “inadmissible attack”.

The Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, defended the regulation of networks: “We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law”, wrote Messias on the same network controlled by Musk.

The rapporteur of Bill 2630, on fake news, deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), said that he will ask the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to include the proposal again on the agenda.

Legal framework

Pacheco called for a vote on the project already approved in the Senate and being processed in the Chamber, which aims to establish a legal framework on the subject in Brazil. The proposal was voted on in the Senate in 2020 and awaits consideration by federal deputies.

“It’s not censorship, it’s not limiting freedom of expression. There are rules for using these digital platforms so that people do not spread hate, violence, attacks on institutions,” he said, in an interview yesterday. “The participation of the Judiciary having to decide on these issues without there being a law that regulates it ends up generating controversies like the ones we saw, in which the Judiciary needs to act”, he reinforced.

This Sunday, the 7th, Moraes had also ordered the opening of a separate investigation into the businessman for alleged obstruction of justice, “including criminal organization and incitement to crime”.

Moraes' assessment is that the billionaire “started a disinformation campaign about the actions” of the Supreme Court and the TSE, “instigating disobedience and obstruction of Justice, including in relation to criminal organizations, orders issued by the Brazilian Court related to the blockade of criminal profiles and those who spread fraudulent news, under investigation by this Supreme Court”.

'External support'

Bolsonaro, in the broadcast held on Sunday night, stated that Musk's speech made clear “support outside of Brazil”. He further declared that “freedom of expression is threatened”.

He was alongside two of his sons: deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

'Is support independent of political affiliation?', asks businessman

Musk said on Monday, on X, that his social network supports the people of Brazil “regardless of political affiliation” and questioned whether Alexandre de Moraes does the same.

Even if Musk backs down and complies with Brazilian court orders, Bolsonaro supporters who had their accounts restricted on social media have used means to circumvent the blocking of their accounts, not only on X. Blogger Allan dos Santos created, on Friday, the 40th profile on Instagram, after the 39th account, opened four days earlier, was taken down by the platform.

He also tried to circumvent Moraes' decision by creating an account on the adult content social network OnlyFans in March. The profile has been suspended. On Sunday, he managed to do a live, even with the channel's account Free Tuesday no X – suspended in Brazil. The blogger lives in the USA and is on the run from Brazilian justice.

A group of right-wing parliamentarians and leaders released a manifesto in support of Musk. Online, the manifesto is called “No Censorship – Brazil needs to have a voice”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.