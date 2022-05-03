Court will again discuss whether statements by deputies and senators are protected by immunity

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) will discuss again this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) whether statements by congressmen can be criminally punished or if they are fully protected by the immunity conferred by the Constitution. The matter gained momentum after the conviction of Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for a video in which he curses court ministers.

The analysis will be based on 6 complaints filed against Senator Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO) for defamation and slander. One of them (Pet 8242) was moved by Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO). The others (pets 8259, 8262, 8263, 8267 and 8366), by former deputy Alexandre Baldy.

All cases involve statements, accusations and opinions issued by Kajuru against Baldy and Cardoso on social networks. If the Court accepts the complaints, criminal proceedings will be opened against the senator.

The cases had been stalled since October 2020 due to a request for a view (more time to decide) from Gilmar Mendes. According to the Power 360the moment in which the cases were brought to the table indicates that the chances of Kajuru becoming a defendant are not small: part of the alleged crimes committed by him expire in May.

If the Court opens the lawsuits, it reaffirms that the immunity of congressmen is not unrestricted, as was the case with Silveira’s conviction. This time, however, it would restrict demonstrations by a senator.

The analysis, on the other hand, may be a chance for the Court to show that Silveira’s case is exceptional and that similar decisions will not be taken in episodes considered milder, such as that of Kajuru.

The senator made a series of publications against Baldy and Cardoso in 2019. In one of them, he calls Baldy a “swindler”, “pick office boy” of the current pre-candidate for the Presidency João Doria (PSDB) and accuses him of commanding a “gang” in the Detran of Goiás.

Cardoso was called “Billionaire Goofy”, “useless” and “incompetent idiot”. He was also accused of using the mandate to make “Business”.

Historic

The cases against Kajuru were under the rapporteur of Minister Celso de Mello, who retired in October 2020. Before leaving the Supreme Court, the magistrate voted on all the complaints, denying the opening of actions. Gilmar Mendes asked for a view and returned the cases for trial in April this year.

As there is Celso’s vote, Nunes Marques should not vote on Tuesday. Heir to the retired minister’s lawsuits, Nunes Marques will only officially assume the rapporteurship of the complaints if there are new appeals after next week’s trial.

Celso denied all the accusations against Kajuru based on the inviolability that supports the congressmen’s statements. The principle is contained in article 53 of the Constitution. According to the text,“deputies and senators are inviolable, civilly and criminally, for any of their opinions, words and votes”.

When voting in the case, Celso said that the Constitution does not place conditions on the immunity rule. Thus, he says, even statements made by congressmen outside the House and Senate cannot be prosecuted.