For Minister Nunes Marques, the denial of access to the records of the DF Justice process violates “binding precedent”

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Nunes Marques, guaranteed the defense of Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the right of access to investigation files, currently being processed at the 5th Criminal Court of Brasília, in which he was the target of search and seizure warrants carried out in Brasília and in Balneário Camboriú (SC) on August 24. The decision was made in Complaint 62,048.

In the request to the Supreme Court, Jair Renan’s lawyers reported that the access request was made on the same day that the warrants were served. The claim was denied by the court of the 5th Criminal Court of Brasília on the grounds that access to the records would only be granted after a statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and possible steps taken by the police authority.

At the TJDFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories), the preliminary injunction request for a writ of mandamus was also denied. According to the rapporteur judge, it was possible to temporarily limit access to files that were being processed in court secrecy so as not to jeopardize proceedings without this constituting a violation of the law. SV (Binding Precedent) 14 of the Supreme Court.

Broad access

When granting the request, Minister Nunes Marques recalled that, according to SV 14, “it is the right of the defender, in the interests of the represented person, to have broad access to evidence that, already documented in an investigative procedure carried out by a body with judicial police competence, relates to the exercise of the right of defense”. Thus, the denial of access to the records by the 5th Criminal Court constitutes disrespect for the entry.

Read the complete of Nunes Marques’ decision (PDF – 131 kB)

With information from the STF Agency