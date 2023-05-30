Brazil Agencyi

05/29/2023 – 22:24

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already declared 1,176 defendants accused of involvement with the January 8 coup acts. The milestone was reached today (29) with the end of the trial of the sixth group of defendants.

With the acceptance of the complaints, the defendants will respond to a criminal action and, at the end of the process, they will be convicted or acquitted of the accusations.

Since April, the Court has been judging complaints filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). 1,300 people were denounced who directly participated in the depredation of the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress and the Planalto Palace or who were arrested in the camp that was set up in front of the Army barracks, in Brasília.

Next Thursday (2), the Court will begin the trial of the seventh group of accused.

The defendants respond for incitement to crime, criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état and qualified damage,























