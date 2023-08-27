Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 18:03

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) accepted an action proposed by the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), still in April, which denounces police violence and violations of constitutional precepts against indigenous communities in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The virtual trial ended on Friday night (25) and analyzed a previous decision by Minister Gilmar Mendes, who had already dismissed the action, in a provisional decision. Even so, the final score of the judgment was 7 votes to 4 in favor of continuing the action, with a divergent vote by the president of the STF, minister Rosa Weber, followed by ministers Edson Fachin, Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux and Dias Toffoli.

Related news:

In his vote, Gilmar Mendes reiterated the non-appropriation of the action and was accompanied by ministers André Mendonça, Kassio Nunes Marques and Cristiano Zanin.

According to Apib, the violations committed against the indigenous people of the Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic group are systemic and are related to the lack of demarcation of the traditionally occupied land. In the action, the entity argues that the state government adopts a public security policy that disregards and disrespects the fundamental rights of indigenous peoples, with the use of the Military Police “as a private militia at the service of farmers in the region”, carrying out violent actions of eviction forced. These operations would have no legal support or judicial authorization.

Among the requests made, Apib wants the state to be obliged to prepare and submit to the STF, within 60 days, a plan aimed at controlling violations of human rights of indigenous peoples by security forces, with objective measures, specific timetables and perspective intercultural, in addition to forecasting the resources needed for its implementation.

It also requires the State Public Security Secretariat to report police operations to the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, at least 24 hours in advance. Another request is the installation of GPS equipment and audio and video recording systems in police vehicles and in the uniforms of security agents, with the storage of the respective files. They also ask that the state government refrain from using helicopters as shooting platforms in land conflict operations involving indigenous peoples.

Finally, the action requests the creation, within the scope of the Court of Justice of Mato Grosso do Sul and the Regional Federal Court (TRF), of land dispute commissions.

In March, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, came to notify the governor from Mato Grosso do Sul, Eduardo Riedel, asking for action on the case involving three Kaiowá Laranjeira Nhanderu indigenous leaders. The indigenous people were arrested in action by the Military Police in the municipality of Rio Brilhante.

Report

A report on violence against indigenous peoples in Brazil by the Conselho Indigenista Missionário (Cimi) recorded at least three murders of indigenous people of the Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic group last year alone.

One of the cases occurred on June 24, 2022, when ranchers and police invaded Guapoy territory even without a court order. Traditional territory is claimed as part of the Amambai reserve. Police shots left nine injured and one dead, the indigenous Vitor Fernandes, Guarani-Kaiowá, 42 years old.

In the following months, in other ambushes, two more leaders of the Guarani-Kaiowá people, Márcio Moreira and Vitorino Sanches, were shot dead in the same location. O number of indigenous people murdered in Brazil between 2019 and 2022 reached 795. Last year alone, there were 180.