Court formed majority to accept new batch of complaints about those involved in extremist acts

The majority of the ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) voted to receive another batch of 70 complaints against people involved in the acts of January 8, when extremists invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

With the new wave, the Supreme reaches 1,246 accepted complaints, of the 1,390 presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic). Those involved are divided between people who directly participated in the acts and inciters of the movement.

Of the 70 new complaints accepted, 6 are related to investigated persons accused of direct participation in the acts. In this case, the crimes charged are more serious, including armed criminal association, attempted coup d’état, deterioration of listed property and qualified damage to Union property.

The other 64 complaints on trial are related to the incitement of coup acts, especially those who camped for weeks in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, where military intervention was openly requested over the election result. The crimes charged are criminal association and incitement to the animosity of the Armed Forces against the Powers.

The receipt of the new wave is being judged in the virtual plenary, in which ministers have a period of time to register their vote in the Supreme Court system, without deliberation in person or by videoconference. The session is scheduled to last until 23:59 this Friday (June 9).

So far, the score is 6 to 1. The rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, and ministers Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux and Rosa Weber voted for receiving the complaints, forming the majority. Nunes Marques voted against.

As in the 6 previous waves, the majority considered that there was enough evidence to open criminal proceedings against all the accused, who thus became defendants. With this, a new phase of procedural instruction opens, with hearing of witnesses and eventual production of more evidence.

After this new instruction, a deadline opens for the final manifestation of the prosecution and defense. It is only after this last step that the parties involved should be judged, on a case-by-case basis. There is no set timeframe for this to occur.

With information from Brazil Agency.