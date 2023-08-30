Hamilton and Mercedes in crisis

In the early years of the hybrid era of Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes they were able to rewrite numerous records in the category. In fact, the English driver managed to join Michael Schumacher in the number of world titles won – 7 – and to become the absolute record holder in history for pole positions (104), victories (103) and podiums (195). In the lucky seven-year period 2014-2020 – where Mercedes was clearly superior to the competition – only in 2016 was he defeated by a teammate, Nico Rosberg.

But with the crisis of the Silver Arrows of thelast year and a half, Hamilton managed to take only one pole position and still waiting to climb again on the top step of the podium. In fact, the last success of the 38-year-old driver from Stevenage dates back to 5 December 2021, due to an abstinence of victories that reached 35 GPs, the most in the entire successful career of the leading Mercedes standard bearer.

Stewart downsizes Hamilton

In the statements reported by the Germans of Sport.de, Sir Jackie Stewartthree times Formula 1 world champion, explained: “First of all I recognize that Lewis is one of the best drivers ever. But it is also true that in the last decade he has run for the Mercedesa team that was practically out of competition compared to the other”.

The former Scottish driver, now 84, articulated his thoughts better: “With the exception of 2016, he has always emerged victorious from the internal duel with his teammate. In 2016 he lost to Nico Rosberg, who with all due respect, was a good driver, but not the most talented in the world. He was simply hungrier than him and had an unconditional will to become world champion, unlike Lewis.”. Finally for Stewart, it will be unlikely to see Hamilton conquer a eighth title: “I keep thinking he won’t make it, his car is not as strong as it used to be. But despite the rumors about Ferrari, I don’t think he will change teams again ”.