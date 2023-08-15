Jackie Stewart fears she has dementia

With your usual bluntness, Jackie Stewart talk openly about your health. After the stroke that struck him in early June, the three-time Formula 1 world champion has returned to his normal life, but he has noticed that his brain is working in a progressively different way. In fact, the Scotsman fears that he has contracted a form of dementia, a condition that he has also been afflicting since 2015, his wife Helen.

Stewart’s words

“I could very well have dementia, I have all the hallmarks of it. Sometimes I forget people’s names and I’m not as awake as before“, he said Sir Jackie in an interview with The Telegraph. “I’m still fully operational. I’m not saying I definitely have it now, but I probably will. Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK. For every person born today, one in three will die of dementia. My wife Helen has it too – the hardest part was being told there was no cure, it was devastating. I knew nothing about dementia before Helen’s diagnosis“.

“In Formula 1, the best team would have found and fixed the problem. This is the kind of thinking we need to apply to this race: it’s a race against time“, continued the Scotsman. “In Britain we are at the cutting edge of technology, but I can’t believe that for something that is claiming more lives than anything else in the world right now – including cancer – we are so far behind. The establishment has failed on this point. This is why we turn to young PhD students to try to find the answers“.

Race Against Dementia

Stewart founded Race Against Dementia in 2016. A year earlier, Helen was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and now her wife is cared for around the clock by neuroscience nurses. The association, supported by Formula 1 teams and drivers with fundraising and awareness campaigns, helps medical-scientific research to find a cure for dementia.