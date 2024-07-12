Home page World

A flight attendant in Dubai becomes a victim of domestic violence. But instead of helping her, the authorities impose a travel ban and charge her.

Dubai – Endless deserts, the tallest building in the world and huge shopping centers: Dubai is known for its superlatives. This is one of the reasons why emigrants keep coming to the emirate on the Persian Gulf. Irishwoman Tori Towey was also looking forward to a new start in the cosmopolitan city when she took a job at Emirates Airlines in 2023. But her life there quickly turned into a nightmare.

Husband abuses and isolates stewardess in Dubai

Through her work, she met her boyfriend, whom she married shortly afterwards. However, the relationship was overshadowed by physical and psychological abuse, the human rights organization Detained in Dubai reported in a StatementThe organisation campaigns against unlawful detentions and human rights violations in the Gulf States and also supported Tori Towey.

The 28-year-old flight attendant was the victim of domestic violence. The organization published pictures of the young woman with serious injuries to her face and arms. “He cut her off from her friends and family. When we tried to contact her, she got into trouble,” Towey’s mother told the organization.

The situation is said to have escalated. “Tori’s husband attacked her, started to beat her and attacked her with a knife,” said Detained in Dubai. He is said to have trapped her arm in the door and tortured her for several hours. He also destroyed her cell phone and passport. The neighbors finally intervened. Towey was taken to hospital and filed a complaint.

“She was stuck”: Husband tears up stewardess’ passport – authorities impose travel ban

The young woman was given time off by her employer to recover. But she was not allowed to leave the country. A travel ban was imposed on her. “She was stuck,” explained Radha Stirling, human rights activist and managing director of Detained in Dubai. Her husband had reported her. According to the human rights organization, this is not unusual. Perpetrators try to protect themselves from criminal proceedings in this way.

In her desperation, Tori Towey finally attempted suicide. However, she was charged for the suicide attempt and for drinking alcohol. Both are punishable offenses in the United Arab Emirates. “This is outrageous,” stressed Stirling. She complained not only about the criminal proceedings against the flight attendant, but also about the lack of support from the authorities. Towey’s mother traveled to Dubai to support her daughter. The Irish government also got involved.

Victim of domestic violence in Dubai: Flight attendant now back home

How BBC reported that the police in Dubai have since withdrawn the charges and travel ban against the 28-year-old. She landed in Dublin on Thursday (July 11). “I haven’t received any answers, but I’m just happy to be back,” the broadcaster quoted the young woman as saying. Her husband has since been fired by Emirates Airlines.

Violence against women is not uncommon – not even in Germany. According to the federal government, more than 250,000 people fell victim to domestic violence in 2023. That is 6.5 percent more than in the previous year. The majority of victims are women. But there is a lack of countless places of protection. (cheese)