The most difficult thing was the elimination of my daily routines and activities: Suddenly I could no longer pursue my job, in which I travel a lot around the world, and my sport, dancing, also broke down. This triggered feelings of isolation and demotivated them. I felt tied at home.

You had a hip operation during the Corona period. Wasn’t doing nothing relaxing, a kind of deceleration?

Taking some rest for a while will certainly not do any harm. Many have probably done that during this time, including myself. That was good at first. But when I’m rested at some point, I get restless. I just need to live consciously and actively, to shape my life. If the possibilities are suddenly taken away from me, it triggers insecurity and dissatisfaction.



Ute Averberg, 55 years old, lives in Wiesbaden. Born in Westphalia, she has been traveling the world as a flight attendant for 30 years.

Why is everyday life so difficult for us without familiar patterns?

Familiar structures give you order. Then you can function and be effective. If these structures fall away, it triggers insecurity, insecurities lead to fears, fears lead to health instability, because mind and body are connected. When things like this happen like a pandemic, you get catapulted out of everything.

How did you find new routines?

I exchanged a lot with friends, relatives and colleagues and asked: How do you do it? Then I made new plans and tried to live by them. If familiar structures break down, that can also be an opportunity. One can ask: what do I want to try again? I have had to leave my comfort zone many times in my life. Often something new has opened up. That can be exciting – as long as your own stress limit is not exceeded.

Are there anchor points that will help you establish new rhythms of life?

I have found a handful of the most important qualities for myself, with which one actually gets through all crises. First of all, there is the constitution of your health: Doing sport, eating healthy, getting enough sleep. Then flexibility: be open and stay mentally flexible, get information. Patience and the ability to relax are also important. A well-functioning social environment is also important. People can make you so happy, so strengthen you. In addition, a financial cushion is reassuring and, what was also essential in this pandemic: a well-functioning mobile phone and Internet connection.

Would a clear announcement have taken away uncertainty? For example: “In the next 24 months we will be in pandemic mode with a mask requirement, distance rules, reduced contacts, no vacation, no parties – and shops and restaurants are only allowed to open if the incidence is below 35.”

Yes I think so. That would certainly have helped, that would have been something concrete that could have been used for planning. If neither politicians nor scientists know how it will be, how can individual citizens know and adapt to it? We citizens depend on receiving honest and reliable information from those responsible. Without clear information, you cannot build reliable new structures in your everyday life. Then the uncertainty remains. That is unhealthy for humans.