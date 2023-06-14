FromCaroline Schaefer close

An Italian stewardess is arrested while traveling to Saudi Arabia. She denies the fact. Now the court will issue a verdict.

Munich/Jedda – She was traveling in Saudi Arabia for work, now she is in prison: A stewardess from Treviso (Italy) traveled to the conservative Islamic country in May. Shortly after landing in the port city of Jeddah, she and other colleagues from the Lithuanian airline Avion Express are said to have been arrested.

Italian stewardess jailed in Saudi Arabia

The accusation weighs heavily: drug possession. Saudi Arabia has a strict drug policy, in some cases even the death penalty. The human rights organization Amnesty International According to reports, 20 people have been executed for drug-related offenses since November last year.

The Italian stewardess continues to maintain her innocence and has vehemently denied drug possession. But that probably didn’t convince the authorities in Saudi Arabia. Because: The verdict was announced on Tuesday (June 13), like the Italian news agency ansa reported. The 23-year-old has to go to prison for six months.

Stewardess from Italy denies drug possession: Lawyers can still appeal

The verdict was reached at the end of a two-and-a-half-hour hearing in the presence of the Italian Consul General and her sister. The young woman’s defense attorneys have 30 days to appeal. More accused it should be loud ansa much harder – they were sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

The stewardess was detained at a facility about 40 minutes from Jeddah. After serving her sentence, she will be expelled from the country. According to the information, the Italian consulate general and the embassy in Riyadh, in coordination with the local judiciary, offer support for the young woman and her relatives. A US reporter has been arrested in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have even approved the arrest himself. (cheese)

