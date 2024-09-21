Home World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

Terrible drama on board an airplane in Italy: A stewardess collapses during a flight and dies completely unexpectedly.

Reggio Calabria – A stewardess dies in front of her passengers: Italian flight attendant Gabriella Cario is dead.

During an ITA Airways flight from Reggio Calabria to Rome Fiumicio, she had already felt unwell when boarding the plane at around 3:15 p.m., but still took the flight on Monday (September 16, 2024). Then the 56-year-old’s condition deteriorated dramatically.

Passengers watch helplessly as flight attendant dies

Various Italian media outlets report on this, such as Gaeta.it and Virgilio NewsCario, who comes from Sabaudia (province of Latina, region of Lazio), had previously refrained from seeing a doctor. On the plane, which had not yet taken off, a team of medical staff tried to keep her alive.

An Airbus A319 of the airline Ita Airways, newly founded in 2021 (symbol photo). © Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via ZUMA/dpa

The accident occurred in front of the passengers of flight ITA AZ1156, who watched helplessly. The flight was cancelled and it was decided to evacuate all passengers while a total of 118 members of the medical rescue team worked on the aircraft. In Frankfurt, meanwhile, a flight attendant was recently injured by a passenger.

Cause of death mysterious – stewardess leaves behind three sons

Cario wanted to return to her family by flying. But that didn’t happen. She was dead within minutes. She leaves behind her husband and three sons. The reason for her death remains a mystery for now. The only cause of death recorded was “sudden illness”.

Unknown cities, villages and landscapes: Ten insider tips for your Italian holiday View photo gallery

The mayor of the municipality of Sabaudia, Alberto Mosca, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the municipal administration and the entire community. He described Cario as a “sunny and always smiling person, a tireless worker, always ready to share moments of joy with those around her.”

Her death left “a gap in the hearts of many who knew her and created an emotional bond between citizens and her family.” A Ryanair passenger also recently died on board a plane, shortly after takeoff. (cgsc)