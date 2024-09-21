Home World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

A tragic event occurs on board an Italian aircraft: a flight attendant suddenly collapses and dies while the passengers watch helplessly.

Reggio Calabria – Drama on board an airplane in front of the passengers: Italian flight attendant Gabriella Cario, who worked on an ITA Aiways flight from Reggio Calabria to Rome Fiumicio, died unexpectedly.

Stewardess from Italy felt unwell during boarding

She had already felt unwell when boarding the plane at 3:15 p.m., but decided to continue the flight on Monday, September 16, 2024. However, the 56-year-old’s condition deteriorated dramatically. a British Airways flight attendant recently died in a plane.

Various Italian media such as Gaeta.it and Virgilio News report on the incident. Cario, who comes from Sabaudia in the province of Latina, Lazio region, had not previously consulted a doctor. A medical team tried to keep her alive in the plane that had not yet taken off.

Flight attendant dies on board, passengers watch everything

The passengers of flight ITA AZ1156 were forced to witness the accident. The flight was cancelled and the decision was made to evacuate all passengers while a total of 118 members of the medical rescue team worked on the aircraft.

An Airbus A319 of the airline Ita Airways, newly founded in 2021 (symbol photo). © Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via ZUMA/dpa

Cario had planned to return to her family by flying. But she died within minutes. She leaves behind her husband and three sons. The exact cause of death is still unclear, only “sudden illness” was recorded as the reason for her death.

Mayor pays tribute to flight attendant after unexpected death

Alberto Mosca, the mayor of the municipality of Sabaudia, expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the municipal administration and the entire community. He described Cario as a “sunny and always smiling person, a tireless worker, always ready to share moments of joy with those around her.”

Her sudden death leaves “a void in the hearts of many who knew her and created an emotional bond between citizens and her family.” Because a passenger dieda plane recently had to make an emergency landing in Mallorca. (cgsc)