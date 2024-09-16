Stewardess Dies Aboard Flight to Rome Fiumicino

Shock on board the ITA Airways flight, whose route included departure from Reggio Calabria and arrival in Rome Fiumicino, where a stewardess, Gabriella Cario, 56 years old, died due to illness in front of her colleagues and passengers.

The woman, originally from Sabaudia, according to what she writes Latina Today he had already felt unwell before leaving, but had decided to embark anyway.

Once on board, however, the stewardess felt ill and died: in fact, the attempts to resuscitate the woman by her colleagues and the airport’s 118 staff were in vain. The tragedy occurred on Sunday, September 15, shortly before the plane took off. The flight was subsequently suspended.

Gabriella Cario leaves behind her husband Gianni Bruni, a non-commissioned officer of the Guardia di Finanza serving in the naval section of Gaeta, and three children: Mattia, Marco and Livio, as reported The Messenger.