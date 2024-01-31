If you have a plane trip coming up, you may want to consider the recommendations that a flight attendant made through her TikTok account so that you do not have any setbacks and your experience both at the airport and flying is better.

Through different social networks, content that can add a lot or little value to your routine becomes viral day by day, however, on this occasion, we find a video that can undoubtedly leave you some tips that you can put into practice, especially if you are a frequent traveler.

Things you should never do during a flight



Cheryl Killough, through her TikTok account expressed for his more than 1,500 followers the three things I would never do on a flight as a flight attendant and that could be very useful for any passenger.

The first recommendation was Do not wear shorts or shorts, since it is always cold on planes.He also said that in the extreme case of emergency evacuation, the friction of the legs with the airplane slide could cause burns.

His second piece of advice was that I will never book a connection with less than three hours between flights, since delays can occur for a million reasons. He pointed out that this is a very common situation, so the chance of missing your flight she's very tall.

To end, The flight attendant stressed that she does not recommend using toilet paper in the bathroom. Well, “if you examine the paper, I promise you that you will see drops of water or what you think are drops of water,” he said in his video. His recommendation is that you bring your own tissues to the airplane bathroom.

Cheryl Killough's Content has become popular among his followers as he constantly shares travel tips from your stewardess perspectiveranging from how to prepare for a long flight to what you can do in some of the world's most popular tourist destinations.