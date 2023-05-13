Gabrieles with crabs and vegetables, in an image provided by La Cocina de Frente. peter marconi

“What you are proposing to me is reckless”, I commented to Juanjo López Biedmar when he suggested that I close the signature stew cycle, which under his direction has been held once a month since 2019 at La Cocina de Frente, in Madrid. “I am neither a cook nor do I come close to the professional level of your guests who, as rock stars, are on the bill for this season: Joan Roca, Begoña Rodrigo, Pedrito Sánchez, Alberto Chicote and Dani Carnero, among others.”

Even so, I accepted the challenge in an exercise in unconsciousness. And as expected, I managed to surprise him when I notified him of my intention to prepare a Madrid stew with river crabs, a recipe from the south of the province with a distant history.

Meatball with Iberian veil, in an image provided by La Cocina de Frente peter marconi

It was rehabilitated with all honors just a quarter of a century ago (1998) by Emilio Gómez Calcerrada, at that time director of Exploitation of Paradores, inspired by a manuscript attributable to the disappeared Monastery of the Augustinians of Chinchón, religious who from the 17th century until the confiscation de Mendizábal (1836) occupied its walls long before the building became the headquarters of the current Parador de Turismo. Document that apparently rests in the archives of the Spanish public channel.

Calcerrada copied the monastic title —Cocido de Taba— a paraphrase of bone stew, just the ones that add flavor to the broth in the pots, the name with which it began to be served at the Parador in Madrid. An idea that would later be emulated by chef Iván Muñoz at the Chirón restaurant in Valdemoro, also in the south of the Community, who in season makes brilliant replicas to order.

Soup with bread and egg, in an image provided by La Cocina de Frente. peter marconi

And the crayfish? Nothing to be missed. Less than 70 years ago, on the banks of the Tagus, Tajuña and Jarama rivers, these crustaceans thrived in abundance. The habit of adding them to the broth and tasting them at the same time as the chickpeas and vegetables is documented in the book Madrid Gastronomy by Joaquín de Entrambasaguas, published in 1954 by the Institute of Madrid Studies: “When almost everything is cooked, it is time to add, if you like, some crabs, cleaned and skinned, from those supplied by our nearby rivers, and as soon as they are make them red, the stew is already ready to eat and serve it”. Crustaceans to which the author alluded again at the time of the service: “Put the gabriels (chickpeas) and the vegetables in a deep dish, well drained, without mixing them, and around them, the potatoes and crabs, alternating; On top of the vegetables, the chorizo ​​in slices, the meat, the bacon, the tip and the chicken and the marrow bone”.

Gabriel? Synonymous with chickpeas, an ancient traditionalism with which these legumes were nicknamed, a term that appears in Madrid phrases and jokes derived from the fact that in many regions they are sown on March 18, the day of Saint Gabriel. In our case, we used gabriels from Daganzo (Madrid), small, like Pedrosillanos, which turned out to be as tender as we expected.

Francesilla with pringá, in an image provided by La Cocina de Frente. peter marconi

Given the expectations that my stew with crabs was generating, I allowed myself certain licenses. I turned the three turns into five and introduced two unexpected passes. As a first bite, the pringao bread testifies to my devotion to muffins, although I resorted to an almost disappeared piece, the francesilla, a bread with history that the great baker John Torres has recovered in Madrid. Spongy bread roll originally linked to the Viena Capellanes chain, a forerunner of bread boutiques in Spain. It was in 1873 when the entrepreneur Matías Lacasa obtained a license to make Vienna breads, light and biscuits, a real novelty compared to the white bread of the time. Other revolutionary pieces emerged from those original pieces, such as artichokes and francesillas, which took root and survived until the mid-1990s.

When Lacasa dies, his wife, Juana Nessi, aunt of the Barojas, requests the help of her San Sebastian family to manage the business. It is no other reason why the painter Ricardo Baroja and later Pío Baroja fought in Madrid at the head of the Viena Capellanes workshop, which is why the Basque writer became the object of irony from his colleagues who branded him a baker. .

Pig trotters and stew meat, in an image provided by La Cocina de Frente. peter marconi

With the soup I allowed myself another license, we presented it the old-fashioned way, without noodles, only white bread, hard-boiled eggs and mint. Much more orthodox was the voluptuous pork and beef meatball, unequivocally monastic, which I turned into an addictive pass wrapped in veils of Iberian dewlap by Arturo Sánchez. Nor were the succulent pig trotters that accompanied the rest of the meat, inappropriate for a Madrid stew, an apotheosis of gelatinous textures, a strange transgression. It seems logical that to make it the monks used pork tabas, among many other bones that came off the little hands from which they came.

We finished with the classic bartolillos, freshly fried, crispy dough, filled with a soft pastry cream, with the signature of the great pastry chef Ricardo Vélez from Moulin Chocolat. We drank beer, water and wines of free choice by each table. In ours, a Galician Bastarda red from the Fedellos de Couto 2021 winery, light and fresh.

Bartolillos de crema, from Moulin Chocolat, in an image provided by La Cocina de Frente. peter marconi

None of what I have described would have been possible without the work of the great team led by chef Carlos García, under the emotional supervision of Juanjo López Biedmar, ideologue and promoter of these meetings. A commendable initiative to rescue and promote even the last loopholes of boiling Spanish cuisine. Or what is the same, the soul of our great mother kitchen.