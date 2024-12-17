In recent years, stevia has gained popularity in the natural sweetener market as a healthy alternative to sugar. With a sweetening power between 200 and 300 times greater than sugar and without providing calories, stevia is presented as an ideal option for those looking to reduce their sugar consumption without sacrificing the sweet flavor in their foods and drinks. But what exactly is stevia, what are its benefits and what impact does it have on health?

What is stevia?

Stevia is a plant native to South America, specifically Paraguay and Brazil, where it has been used for centuries to sweeten foods and in traditional remedies. Its scientific name is Stevia rebaudiana, and the component that gives it its characteristic sweetness is found in its leaves: steviol glycosides. These compounds can be extracted and processed to produce a white powder or clear liquid, which is ultimately marketed as a sweetener.

Health benefits

One of the main advantages of stevia is its zero-calorie content, which makes it an ally for those looking to lose weight or maintain a low-calorie diet. Unlike sugar, stevia does not cause blood glucose spikes, making it ideal for people with diabetes or insulin resistance. Additionally, some studies suggest that stevia may have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Stevia consumption could also have a positive impact on oral health, since it does not contribute to the formation of cavities. In contrast, regular sugar is a major factor in the proliferation of bacteria that damage tooth enamel. For this reason, stevia is also used in dental hygiene products, such as toothpastes and mouthwashes.









Studies and controversies

Although many studies support the safety of stevia consumption, there are some controversies. Some research has suggested that extremely high doses of steviol glycosides could have adverse effects on certain organisms. However, the consumption levels at which these negative effects could appear are well above what the average person would consume in a regular diet. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved its use, as long as the guidelines are respected. recommended doses.

On the other hand, some people complain about a slightly bitter taste that stevia can have in its purest form, which has led some companies to mix it with other ingredients. However, this practice has sparked criticism regarding the “purity” of stevia products on the market, since in some cases other sweeteners, additives and compounds are included that could reduce the benefits of pure stevia.

Stevia and sustainability

From an environmental perspective, stevia also has benefits. Since it is a perennial plant grown in warm climates, its cultivation may require fewer resources compared to other sweeteners, such as cane sugar. Stevia production occupies less cultivation area and consumes less water, making it a more sustainable and less aggressive alternative for the environment.

Stevia on the market

Today, stevia is present in a wide range of products ranging from drinks, dairy products, desserts and even snacks. The food industry has taken advantage of the rise of this sweetener to satisfy the demand of health-conscious consumers. Reputable brands have launched low-sugar or reduced-calorie products that include stevia as their main source of sweetness.

However, prices for products with stevia tend to be higher compared to those containing sugar or artificial sweeteners. This is because the extraction process of steviol glycosides is more expensive and, furthermore, the constantly growing demand still exceeds supply.

Is stevia for everyone?

While stevia is safe for most people, some individuals may experience mild side effects, such as bloating or allergic reactions in rare cases. Additionally, its use in pregnant women and young children is not recommended without first consulting a health professional, due to the lack of conclusive studies in these groups.

Stevia has established itself as one of the most popular and healthy alternatives to sugar on the market. With a sweet taste and a calorie-free composition, its popularity will continue to grow as more consumers opt for natural and healthy options. However, as with any other product, it is important to read labels and opt for versions that contain pure stevia, avoiding those that mix it with other less beneficial compounds.

In the end, the success of stevia will depend on the transparency of the companies that market it and the knowledge that the consumer has about the benefits and limitations of this natural sweetener. In a market where more and more people prioritize their health and well-being, stevia seems to have a secure place.