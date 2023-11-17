Steven Yeun joins the Marvel movie universe

At the moment, the Marvel cinematic universe is going through a moment of crisis, since the latest films have not achieved the expected sales, among which have been considered box office failures we have Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and also recently, The Marvels. However, they still have faith that the following tapes can work, which is why disney continues to contact stars for their upcoming film releases.

Among these great faces of Hollywood we have Steven Yeunwho is known for having participated in some seasons of The Walking Deadand that he had already been confirmed to participate in the new team of anti-heroes called Thunderbolts. Of course, something that had not been said until recently was the role that he would play in the film, and it seems that this has been leaked on the internet, and it does not exactly come from the words of the actor himself.

The screenwriter of The Walking DeadRobert Kirkmanwas a guest on the channel Youtube from the artist David Finch when Kirkman brought to Yeun and Sentry. The following was mentioned here:

My good friend Steven Yeun is playing The Sentry in a movie. He called me, came in for a suit. I don’t think this is a spoiler, or anything that will put anyone in trouble. I don’t know, maybe, we’ll see. I don’t care, I don’t work for Marvel. What are you going to do to me? He called me and said, ‘I just got back from a costume for Sentry. I guess I only make superheroes who wear yellow and blue.

Robert Kirkman just spilling all the tea 😂 #Sentry pic.twitter.com/IXB0GxKwYb — NerdWithTheTech (@NerdWithTheTech) November 17, 2023

For those who don’t know Sentry, is an ordinary man who acquired superhuman powers by ingesting an experimental serum called “Power Serum.” This serum granted him incredible abilities, including superhuman strength, speed, durability, and the ability to fly. Additionally, he possesses the ability to generate and control the “Void Force”, a cosmic force that gives him even more extraordinary powers.

As mentioned so far, Thunderbolts will have its premiere on July 25, 2025.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I don’t know how long awaited the Thundebolts movie is, but little by little we are starting to get the members of the group. This in the Hawkeye series, Falcon and The Winter Soldier and even Secret Invasion, so we will have to wait for the premiere of the film.