“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” It is the first film in the saga that is not directed by Steven Spielberg. And although Harrison Ford returns in one of the roles that marked his career, this time it is James Mangold who takes over as director to write an additional chapter in one of cinema’s most beloved franchises. But how about this filmmaker? Spielberg himself already had the opportunity to see the result of his work and has made his opinion on the matter very clear to both Mangold and the rest of the fans in the world.

Spielberg thinks about his ‘baby’ “Indiana Jones”

In 1981, Steven ‘gave birth’ to what would become one of his great ‘babies’: “Indiana Jones”. Thus, 42 years later, Spielberg himself attended an exclusive screening for Disney executives that the veteran was able to attend along with the filmmaker who relieves him, James Mangold.

Steven Spielberg released his last “Indiana Jones” movie in 2008. Photo: ABC

So what was your opinion? Esquire revealed that the director was delighted with the result: “I’m so proud of what ‘Jim’ has done with it. When the lights came up, I just turned to the group and said, ‘Damn! I thought that was the The only one who knew how to make one of these.'”

When is “Indiana Jones 5” released?

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023 in the United States. In Peru and the rest of Latin America it still does not have a specific day, but it is estimated that it would be the 29th of that same month.

