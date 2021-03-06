Film director and producer Steven Spielberg to produce the streaming service adaptation of the book The talismanby renowned writer Stephen King.

The director of movies like Ready Player One and Schindler’s List has owned the rights to King’s fantasy horror work since 1982, two years before it was officially released.

For this new adaptation, Spielberg will have the collaboration of the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of Stranger things, a series that pays tribute to different films by the producer of the Transformers saga.

Contrary to Spielberg’s initial idea of ​​making a movie, The Talisman will hit the screens in series format and through the Netflix streaming platform.

On the other hand, Curtis Gwinn, who served as screenwriter and executive producer on Stranger Things, was appointed as the writer and showrunner of the project that will be produced by Netflix, Amblin Television and Steven Spielberg’s Paramount Television Studios.

What is The Talisman about?

The talisman chronicles the epic adventures of a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer, who sets out on a road search in order to save the life of his dying mother.

The protagonist is in search of the talisman, a powerful relic that can not only heal his mother, but also save the world. Sawyer’s journey crosses two realities: America and a parallel world named The Territories.

The book was a best seller when it was published in 1984. Also, the success of the work led King to write a sequel entitled Black house in 2001.