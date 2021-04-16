American director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg has been named the best superhero film. Screen Rant reported.

Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be the filmmaker’s favorite blockbuster. He included the work of James Gunn in the list of the 20 best, in his opinion, paintings of all time.

Gunn himself reacted to this in his Twitter-account. “I know Spielberg said his favorite superhero movie is Guardians. I was in the editing room with Fred Raskin when I heard about it, and even shed a tear. I make films because of Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark, ”he wrote.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 were released in 2014 and 2017, respectively. The premiere of the third part was scheduled for 2020, but the production of the project was suspended due to the dismissal of Gann. This came after the scandal with provocative posts on Twitter, which he published from about 2008 to 2011. Gann was later returned to the director’s post.