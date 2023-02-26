Mexico. the filmmaker Steven Spielberg is preparing a Napoleon series based on the script by Stanley Kubrick, a project that the latter left unfinished because he could not carry it out and now it is Steven who contemplates completing it.

Stanley Kubrick had many projects that he could not carry out for various reasons and one of them was to create a film about Napoleon Bonaparte and he went far with the script, but the project was canceled because the production company decided so since it was quite expensive, furthermore, then death came to Kubrick.

According to information on various news portals, Kubrick intended to do something truly monumental to do justice to the complex life of Napoleon Bonaparte, he watched all the movies about the historical figure, but he did not materialize his project.

Now it is Steven Spielberg takes up Stanley Kubrick’s project and contemplates making it a reality. During 2013, Steven made public that he would be in charge of recovering the script to make it happen, but for work reasons he had not materialized it either, and now he is taking it up again to finally make it a reality.

At the moment there is no more information about the Steven Spielberg series, only that it would contemplate seven episodes and would be written by Christiane Kubrick and Jan Harlan, Based on the original screenplay by Stanley Kubrick.

Steven Spielberg would serve as a producer, perhaps as a director as well, and in this way fulfill the tribute he wants to pay to Kubrick’s legacy and vision, who died on March 7, 1999, He was originally from Manhattan, New York, and was a film director, screenwriter, producer, and photographer considered by many to be one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century.

Steven Spielberg, for his part, 76 years old, is considered a pioneer of the New Hollywood era and is also one of the most recognized and popular directors in the world film industry, creator of films known worldwide as ‘Empire of the Sun’. ‘, ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Jurasik World’, among many more.