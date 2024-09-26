Some LucasArts employees remember his phone calls to ask for the solutions of the graphic adventures of the company . He liked them so much that he wrote the subject of one, The Dig. The flirtations between him and video games continued for years and continue today. How could we forget Boom Blox for Wii? Or the 2018 film Ready Player One, based on the video game-themed novel of the same name?

Steven Spielberg has certainly written a piece of cinema history as a director and producer . But besides his love for the art of moving images, he also has a long history of love and collaboration with the video game industry started with the ancient Raiders of the Lost Ark for Atari 2600. In a certain sense we can consider him one of the first cinema personalities to have recognized the potential of the videogame medium. It is also no mystery that he is also a great gamer.

Spielberg loves Call of Duty

His passion has also been passed on to his children. For example, Max Spielberg appeared in the credits of Assassin’s Creed Unity and founded the software house Fuzzybot, of which he is the creative director. It is Max himself, interviewed by Minnmax, who told some of his father’s video game habits. The interview was born from Lynked: Banner of the Spark, the new game by Fuzzybot due out October 22, 2024.

Spielberg is a big fan of the Call of Duty series

Prompted by questions, Max said that his father Steven: “He loves games, he’s the one who introduced me to the world of video games.” Then he explained more extensively: “He plays video games, he is a big PC enthusiast and so that’s also our point of contact. He’s like, ‘hey, what’s cool, what new Call of Duty should I play, send me a list of the top five shooters, I’ll download them and we can play them when you come over.'”

In short, Spielberg loves first-person shooters, especially military-themed ones, so much so that Max confirms that when he recommends games to him, the winner is “It’s always a Call of Duty. He loves Call of Duty, he likes the campaign. He’s into games with a good story and I always try to convince him to play Uncharted, you know ‘it’s Indiana Jones, you’ll love it’, and he always says ‘I can’t use controllers, I only use keyboard and mouse‘.”

Of course, you can’t ask a such a noble exponent of the master race to mix with the plebs. Just kidding, of course.