Talking of Hindi films, some such memorable films have been made which will always be remembered. One such film is ‘3 Idiots’. The film was released 11 years ago on 25 December and was liked not only in India but worldwide. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was the third film after ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ and ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’. By the way, few people know that the talented filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has made the most favorite films around the world, also loves this film.

Aamir Khan’s films are very much liked in China and this was Aamir’s first film which was released in China. After this, the people of China became fans of Aamir. By the way, an official remake of ‘3 Idiots’ was also made in Mexico. This film was also well liked. It was a film that was well received in Hollywood and Steven Spielberg said this in an interview.



In an interview given to Hindustan Times in 2013, Steven Spielberg said that ‘3 Idiots’ is one of the few Indian films that he has seen not once but 3 times and has liked. Spielberg said that he liked the emotional scenes of this film which reach the heart of the audience directly. By the way, Spielberg is not wrong because in reality this film touched people’s hearts and that’s why it is still very much liked.