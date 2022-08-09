American actor and film director Steven Seagal will shoot a documentary about the events in Donbass. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin on August 9 in his Telegram channel.

As Pushilin said, Seagal spoke with prisoners of war in the Yelenovsky pre-trial detention center, where militants recently died as a result of a targeted missile attack from the Ukrainian side. He also thanked Seagal for visiting the DPR.

“At the meeting, Stephen noted that 98% of those who talk about the conflict in the media have never been here. Therefore the world does not know the truth. He wants to change the way we look at this war,” he wrote.

On August 5, Sergei Shnurov arrived in the city of Irmino in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). There he visited the museum of the history of the Stakhanov movement.

Earlier, on May 11, singer, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps arrived in Donbass to support the participants in the special operation. The singer explained the reason for his visit as a desire to distract Russian servicemen from the hard everyday life.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.