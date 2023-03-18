Actor Steven Seagal called people the most beautiful thing in Russia

Actor Steven Seagal called the most beautiful, in his opinion, what is in Russia. He is quoted RIA News.

According to Segal, “the most beautiful thing here is the people.” The actor also said that nothing surprises him in Russia.

In addition, Seagal answered a question about new projects, indicating that he could start working on them when the special operation in Ukraine ends. He did not specify which projects he wants to implement.

Earlier, Steven Seagal said that he considers himself “one hundred percent Russophile and a million percent Russian.”

At the end of February, Vladimir Putin awarded Steven Seagal with the Order of Friendship. The text of the document specifies that Seagal was awarded the Order for his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation.