The well-known Hollywood actor Steven Seagal flew to Crimea. The top of the republic Sergei Aksenov introduced this on his Twitter web page.

“I’m glad to welcome the world well-known actor, musician, martial artist and particular consultant of the Russian International Ministry for Russian-American humanitarian relations Steven Seagal to the Crimean land,” wrote Aksyonov and revealed a joint picture with Segal in his workplace.

The aim of the go to was not reported.

Earlier in July, an American actor with Russian citizenship visited Buryatia to see Lake Baikal, the Ivolginsky Datsan, and in addition get acquainted with the tradition of the Outdated Believers. After the actor mentioned that he was taken with this system “Far Japanese Hectare”, based on which you may get a land plot in Buryatia.