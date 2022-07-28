Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Relations between Russia and the United States, American actor and producer Steven Seagal said that the issue of changing his position is being discussed. He stated this on Thursday, July 28, “RIA News”.

“Relations between the US and Russia, as you know, are very tense. And there are discussions about how to change my position, in terms of what I was previously entrusted with,” Segal said, without going into details of possible changes.

On August 4, 2018, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the appointment of Seagal to the post of special representative. The department said that its task would be to promote the further development of Russian-American relations in the humanitarian sphere. Segal later stressed that he was serious about the post of special representative.

On August 5, former United States Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that the new position of the actor is a “gesture of desperation” on the part of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He expressed surprise at the fact that Seagal is a Russian citizen at all.