The brazilian saints announced this Thursday the hiring of the Colombian striker Steven Mendozacoming from Cearáteam with which he scored 20 goals last season.

Mendoza signed a three-year contract and is Santos’ second reinforcement for the 2023 season, in which the club from the coast of sao paulo He aspires to fight again to qualify for South American tournaments, something he did not achieve last season.

The president of Santos, Andres Ruedasaid in a statement that the club is “building a strong squad, gaining experience, to have a good season” and bring joy to the fans.

Stiven Mendoza, 30, is a globetrotter, he was trained in América de Cali and played in teams from India, United States, Brazil and Francewhere he wore the Amiens shirt.

Last year he returned to Brazil to join the discipline of Ceará, a team with which he stood out as the top scorer of the season, 20 goals, half of them in the Brazilian Championship and another six in the South American Cupin which his team reached the quarterfinals.

The historic Brazilian team welcomed the Colombian striker on their social networks.

EFE