He Almería has supplied the sensitive come down from his great star Darwin Núñez, with the arrival of the Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq. If they end up paying the four million bonuses written in your contract (it cost five fixed), it will become the most expensive signing of the club history. Despite his brilliant scoring figures, as the six goals scored in ten games this season with Partizan Belgrade or the 12 goals and 13 assists in 24 games last season, the striker is remembered for his time at Rangers and for a conflict that reached the media communication of the entire planet with Steven Gerrard.

The footballer came to define the relationship with the Liverpool legend as a “nightmare” and assured that he “humiliated” him.. Frankly, his statistics well reveal that something happened, as he only played five games throughout the 2018-19 season. However, to clarify doubts, Sadiq himself explained what happened: “They suddenly told me that I could no longer use the first team dressing room. I had to change with the children and a few days later they forbade me to park my car inside the sports complex “.

Umar Sadiq narrated it once he was no longer a Rangers footballer. In an interview on ‘Sunday Post’ he explained his perplexity, after it was Gerrard himself who convinced him to come to Scotland: “It became a nightmare. And he never gave me explanations in person, what a disappointment“. Shortly after his arrival, the club signed Kyle Lafferty. The now Almería player considers that this was transcendental for the journey to forget what happened later.

“I didn’t even have time to settle down before Lafferty arrived. It was then that the problems started and the situation turned into a nightmare. I was humiliated and asked what was the reason for this change in attitude, but never received an answer.. Even Gerrard didn’t explain, not to me or to my agents. I never received any reply. I know behaved disrespectfully to me, as a player and as a person. When it was all over, Gerrard didn’t even have the courage to speak to me and tell me what happened to my face. It was a great surprise for me, I did not expect such behavior “, said the tip resigned.

Everything seems to indicate that his situation in Almería will be very different. The Nigerian has arrived as a replacement for Darwin Núñez and as one of the most expensive signings in the history of the entity. Therefore, you have complete confidence first. The rest will say on the field of play. Your resume, for now, It is brilliant. At 23 years old, he has signed brilliant scoring data in Serbia, just as he did in the lower echelons of Italian football. With his conflict with Gerrard forgotten, Sadiq will continue to enjoy the sport at the Mediterranean Games.