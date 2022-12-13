Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
The Three Lions exited the World Cup at the quarter-final stage on Saturday with a narrow 2-1 loss against reigning champions France.
Southgate has admitted he will need time to decide his next move and could step away from the job, leading to speculation regarding who could replace him.
The Daily Mail report that the FA would consider appointing a foreign manager, though they also have homegrown options.
Gerrard, who was recently sacked by Aston Villa, is one candidate that the FA have in mind. Everton’s Frank Lampard is another, while Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter – seen as the Premier League’s two leading English coaches – may be harder to attain.
In terms of foreign appointments, the FA admires Pep Guardiola, who has also been linked with the Brazil job following their own World Cup elimination.
Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have already expressed a tentative interest in replacing Southgate should the England job become vacant.
90min understands that the FA will hold talks with Southgate over the next few weeks to decide his future.
