Comedian Steven Brunswijk (38) has indeed French kissed in public yesterday with a woman other than his wife Ayla Guiaux. In fact, his wife stood next to it and kissed another lady herself. The two have clear agreements and grant this to each other, he tells this site, after gossip vlogger Yvonne Coldeweijer shared images of the incident.

The video shows how Brunswijk dances with a woman and runs his hands over her body. Moments later, the two kiss passionately. Yvonne linked the images to Brunswijk’s wedding three weeks ago. But the juice vlogger has not exposed him as a cheater, he assures.

,,Ayla sent that lady to me herself”, says Steven. ,,We were at Pride in Amsterdam, I was red with a spa and that woman came to me. “Your wife told me to dance with you,” she said. Ayla watched and gave her thumbs up.”



Quote

I don’t say to someone like that: come home with me Steven Brunswijk

It fits the arrangements Ayla and he have with each other. “We have talked about it very well. Being married means you’ll be together until your 90s, if you’re lucky. Who says you can have fun with one person for the rest of your life, why not try something different every now and then?”

It does not mean that the two have an open marriage. “I don’t say to someone like that: come home with me. And it’s not that we do this every week, but every now and then. It’s only nice when Ayla and I are together, she’s always there.” Love is about giving each other everything, Steven thinks. “If you say no when someone wants the lusts of another, you obviously don’t love that person so much that you want her to.”

Private matter on the street

Steven, who has two children with Ayla, quickly responded to Coldeweijer’s video to his nearly 70,000 Instagram followers and immediately shared a photo of himself, Ayla and two unknown women, including the one he kissed. “Too bad you’re forced to discuss your private life as a celebrity these days,” he wrote.

At the same time, there is a risk that something like this will come out if you go to kiss at a crowded party. “Of course, this would happen one day. I also noticed that I was recognized a lot yesterday. But otherwise you’d be walking on eggshells all the time, I don’t want that.”

He can handle the countless reactions on Instagram himself, but for Ayla he finds them annoying. ,,She is not used to that and is now also experiencing the storm. They can call me a cheater, even if it’s bullshit. But people now say she has to behave because she is a mother. That’s bad, I prefer to take everything on myself.”

The kissing actually happened at a party that is about freedom, he notes. “A woman at the party gave me a nice saying: you’re only free if you don’t fit into a box.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: