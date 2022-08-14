Raw vegetables, cinnamon, pineapple: what can you really leave out when you are pregnant?
Eating gets a little more complicated when you’re pregnant. “Some women are so concerned that they ban raw vegetables from their plates for nine months,” says gynecologist Ronald Devlieger. But are those vegetables really that bad for the baby? And what about cheese, coffee, alcohol and nutritional supplements? Devlieger lists everything.
#Steven #Bergwijn #excels #swinging #Ajax #attack #difficult #defend
Leave a Reply