Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Manzana and one of the most recognized engineers worldwide, is currently in Mexico. Although his presence in our country was intended for a specialized talk, Unfortunately, it has become known that he was unexpectedly hospitalized yesterday.

According to El Universal, Wozniak was admitted to the ABC Hospital yesterday, November 8, after experiencing an ischemic cerebrovascular event. At 3:00 PM an emergency MRI was performed. and so far his health condition is stable. TMZ, a US media outlet, claims that this health problem was caused after experiencing vertigo.

Originally, Woznniak had a talk planned at 4:00 PM yesterday during the World Business Forum 2023. Without a doubt, the engineer’s sudden hospitalization was a surprise to everyone, and the cancellation of his presentation turned out to be a hard blow for all those who wanted to see and hear this legend of the technological world.

Let's hope that Steve Wozniak recovers as soon as possible.

Although Wozniak wasn’t given much credit at the time for his work at Apple, it’s good to see that his reputation and importance in the tech industry has increased in recent years. Let’s hope that he recovers as soon as possible and, eventually, manages to give the talk that many were waiting for.

