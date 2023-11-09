Steve Wozniak in Cologne, Germany, in September 2022. Thomas Banneyer (Getty Images)

The scientist and co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, was hospitalized this Wednesday in Mexico City as a result of an ischemic vascular accident in the brain.

Wozniak, 73, was scheduled to participate in a conference during the World Business Forum being held in Mexico City, but he had to be transferred to the ABC hospital in the capital for an emergency MRI. An ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels that supply the brain.

Medical sources have stated that the scientist’s health is stable. At this time it is unknown if Wozniak will remain hospitalized in Mexico or if he will be transferred to the United States to receive medical treatment in his country.

According to an interview given to EL PAÍS, the scientist claims to be the creator of the first personal computer in history. An indispensable figure for technology that in 1976 he created together with Steve Jobs what would end up being the largest technology company in the world, Apple.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country