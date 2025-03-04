The Apple co -founder, Steve Wozniakhas been in Congress Talent Arena from Barcelona where he has talked about artificial intelligence (AI). Who was the designer of the first computers of Apple has intervened in an event with young developers who participate in an event parallel to the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC) of Barcelona.

Although he has told how his beginnings in Apple with Steve Jobshe has also taken the opportunity to deny one of the great mythical ones who have wrapped the creation of the American company: It was not founded on a garageas many think. However, one of the central themes has been AI and has given its opinion on this matter.

The role of AI for Steve Wozniak

Wozniak has told how his career began in the world of engineering. Apple’s co -founder has assured the MWC event that used to design computers with pencil and paper in his room. Currently, the world has changed and AI has entered our lives. “I’m not against artificial intelligence, but I think Its use should be more sincere“He said.

“It should be indicated if something has been generated with AI and the sources from which it has obtained the information it shows as a result,” said Wozniak and added that You do not like its use is generalizedsince “it is better for people to capture their ideas and choose themselves.”

Steve Wozniak, Apple co -founder. The Economic Times

On the other hand, he pointed out one of the main disadvantages of artificial intelligence and is that “It has a dark face” Because “AI and chatbots can be another tool for criminals.”





Wozniak: “I don’t like what is happening”

The technological expert also has criticized Elon Musk’s emergence in American politics after the arrival of President Donald Trump. “I don’t like what is happening”has begun his message. After this, he said that it makes sense to “direct a government as if it were a company, but in the case of Elon Musk I do not see that this is happening.”

In addition, he wanted to make a reflection: “When you run a company, You look around and look for consensus. If half of your employees think in one way and the other half of another, you negotiate, you look for a commitment. ”